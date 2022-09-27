OHB (ETR:OHB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.80

Shares of OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €28.80 ($29.39) and last traded at €29.00 ($29.59), with a volume of 4768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €28.85 ($29.44).

OHB Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $503.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.24.

OHB Company Profile

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

