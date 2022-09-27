OIN Finance Price Tops $0.0173 on Major Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (OIN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $11,315.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance.

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN's lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT's low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN."

