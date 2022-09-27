Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Omega Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ OMGA opened at $6.12 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $31.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of Omega Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 784,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,272,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 873,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 509,492 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 694,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 279,918 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,194,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

