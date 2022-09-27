ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. 194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,060. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $33,454,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after buying an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ONE Gas by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after buying an additional 89,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,027,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ONE Gas by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,281,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

