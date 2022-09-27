Only1 (LIKE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.63 Million

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Only1 has a market cap of $5.63 million and $1.47 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Only1 alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011113 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 launched on November 4th, 2021. Only1’s total supply is 499,999,407 coins. Only1’s official website is only1.io. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Only1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Only1 is an NFT-powered decentralised social platform built on Solana. It helps creators monetize without third parties via creator staking pools. Its native token and NFTs grant holders unique access to the creators, the ability to govern the platform and rewarded for doing so.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.