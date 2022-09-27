Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Purchased by Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,534 shares during the quarter. Open Lending comprises about 3.8% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Open Lending by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 105,772 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Open Lending by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

LPRO traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. 25,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $38.73.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

