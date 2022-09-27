Orca 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.54 Million (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Orca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orca has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Orca has a market capitalization of $85.28 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orca Profile

Orca was first traded on August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 99,999,983 coins. Orca’s official website is www.orca.so. The Reddit community for Orca is https://reddit.com/r/orca_so and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orca using one of the exchanges listed above.

