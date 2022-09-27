Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON OGN traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3.40 ($0.04). 1,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of £3.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.15.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services.

