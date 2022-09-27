Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 17th

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. 6,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. Orion Office REIT has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 43.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 76,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 19.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.