Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Trading Down 2.2%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,075 ($12.99) and last traded at GBX 1,125 ($13.59). 4,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($13.90).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £157.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,203.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,294.78.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.