Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,725 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,905,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 156,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,191. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCC shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

