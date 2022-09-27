Oxen 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $305,362.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $305,362.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,038.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00147437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00274651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00754388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00597617 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000928 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 60,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

