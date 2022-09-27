Pachira Investments Inc. Has $572,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 309,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,415,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.30. 18,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,617. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

