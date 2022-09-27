Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 65,262 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,262 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 3.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. 91,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,255. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16.

