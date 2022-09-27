Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 5100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Pacton Gold Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 9.89. The stock has a market cap of C$9.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

