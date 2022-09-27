Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading 11% Higher

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.02. 7,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,895,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,964,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,660,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

