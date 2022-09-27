Page Arthur B Decreases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Page Arthur B reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises approximately 2.5% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,280,000 after acquiring an additional 213,084 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after acquiring an additional 52,483 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity

AptarGroup Stock Down 2.1 %

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.37. 4,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $135.81. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.92.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

