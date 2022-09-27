Page Arthur B Purchases 67 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.7% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.67. The stock had a trading volume of 101,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,404. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.10 and a 200 day moving average of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

