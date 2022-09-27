Page Arthur B Sells 1,170 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Page Arthur B lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 3.8% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,343,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $225,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $108.96. 86,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,797. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

