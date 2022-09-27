Page Arthur B Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Page Arthur B trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.8 %

ECL traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,205. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.51. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

