PalGold (PALG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $108,264.01

PalGold (PALG) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. One PalGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PalGold has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. PalGold has a total market capitalization of $108,264.01 and approximately $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004135 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011029 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068214 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10428277 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
PalGold Profile
PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PalGold Coin Trading
