Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 24000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Pan Global Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.60.

Insider Transactions at Pan Global Resources

In other news, Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 100,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$42,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,357,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,440,570.42. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $143,040.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

