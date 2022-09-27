PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Tops $655.93 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $655.93 million and approximately $46.71 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.69 or 0.00024667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 139,990,988 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

