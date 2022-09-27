Paradice Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the quarter. Novanta makes up about 1.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Novanta worth $22,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Novanta by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,494,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,144,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novanta by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,405,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet raised Novanta from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.22. 525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,582. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

