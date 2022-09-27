Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $38.32 Million Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,630 shares during the quarter. EnPro Industries makes up about 2.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $38,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,729,000 after buying an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,485,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.13. 95 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.38.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.01%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

