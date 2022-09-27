Paradice Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,470,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,166 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions accounts for 4.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Univar Solutions worth $61,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

UNVR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. 10,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 161,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company's stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

