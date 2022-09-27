Particl Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Particl has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $2,135.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00090045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070802 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007781 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 12,498,993 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

