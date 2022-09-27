Pastel (PSL) Trading Up 137.2% This Week

Pastel (PSL) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Pastel has traded 137.2% higher against the dollar. Pastel has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pastel coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Pastel Coin Profile
The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
