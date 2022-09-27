PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.05. The company had a trading volume of 285,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,746,266. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $276.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

