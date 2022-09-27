PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Increased by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in PayPal were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 495,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,746,266. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $276.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

