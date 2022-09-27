PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 6.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.69. Approximately 12,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,729,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Barclays increased their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen increased their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.