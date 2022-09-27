Peercoin (PPC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,469.00

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $15.84 million and $5,469.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Peercoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,779,778 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

