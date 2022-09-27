Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PVL stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 22,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $84,983.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,577,398 shares in the company, valued at $32,251,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,170 shares of company stock worth $165,864.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $171,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

