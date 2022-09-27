Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PVL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. 252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,189. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

In other Permianville Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,268 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $46,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,081,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,170 shares of company stock valued at $165,864.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.