Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Senior Officer Mathew Wong Sells 9,100 Shares

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mathew Wong sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$18,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53.04.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.43 million and a P/E ratio of 0.87. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$3.42.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$42.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

