Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.72

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 4229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $518.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

