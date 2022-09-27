Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 3.0% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PM opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.