Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109,528.05

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Phore has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $109,528.05 and $106.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $131.63 or 0.00693744 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000168 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 18,280,230 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.