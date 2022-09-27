PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 46,598 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 46,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $140,725.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,227,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,788,312.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 21,177 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $61,201.53.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,386 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $64,623.62.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,030 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,391.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,300 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $7,015.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,054 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $2,814.18.

PHX Minerals Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:PHX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 151,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,648. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.67.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Separately, TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

