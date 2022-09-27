PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $619,799.45 and approximately $21,193.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,049.69 or 1.00007580 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058337 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064847 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.