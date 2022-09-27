PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of PNM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.44. 16,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,464. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 114.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.