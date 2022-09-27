Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,500 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Air Lease makes up 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 243,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

Air Lease Profile



Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

