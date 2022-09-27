Polianta Ltd Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Polianta Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

