Polianta Ltd Raises Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $2,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,172 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $999,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 95.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

