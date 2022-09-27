Polianta Ltd Sells 1,900 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Polianta Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Ally Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 38,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 111,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.