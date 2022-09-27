Polianta Ltd Sells 2,600 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Polianta Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.