Polianta Ltd Takes $625,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

