PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLMGet Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLM opened at $2.89 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $293.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.67.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

