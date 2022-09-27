PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PolyMet Mining Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PLM opened at $2.89 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $293.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.67.
About PolyMet Mining
See Also
