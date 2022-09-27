Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Polymetal International Stock Performance

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 199.50 ($2.41) on Friday. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,520.50 ($18.37). The company has a market cap of £944.88 million and a PE ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

