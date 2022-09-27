Popsicle Finance (ICE) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Popsicle Finance has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001338 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Popsicle Finance was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 65,805,709 coins and its circulating supply is 12,874,185 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Popsicle Finance’s official website is popsicle.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

